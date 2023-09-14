PATTONVILLE — Prairiland High School cheerleaders have had a lot to cheer about so far this season after the football team opened with two consecutive wins before falling to Red River County rival Rivercrest in the Patriot’s Homecoming game the past Friday.
The cheerleaders prepared for the sports seasons during the summer, said cheerleader sponsor Laurie Gibson.
“We held a private summer camp,” she said. “The National Cheerleaders Association came in and taught them cheers. Those three or four days sets them up for the year.”
This year’s squad is 11 girls with two seniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.
“We have a cheer period and we also practice,” she added. “They do their dances and stunts at halftime.”
They cheer not only for football, but volleyball, too.
“We always go cheer at the Chisum volleyball games,” she noted.
Gibson, who is the high school secretary, said she and the cosponsor, Misty Smith, the school’s librarian, both volunteered to help the cheerleading squad.
They both believe it is a benefit in the girls’ overall education.
“I think they gain confidence,” said Smith, while Gibson added, “They learn to lead and be good examples.”
David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.