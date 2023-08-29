Chiles are scheduled to be picked up in New Mexico and brought to Paris for roasting during the ninth annual Hatch Chile Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Farmers and Artisan Market, 400 First St., according to Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford.
“Beginning on Wednesday, (Ron Preusse) is driving out to New Mexico to pick up the freshest hatch chiles we can get,” Bedford said. “He’ll be back Thursday night, and we’ll set up early Saturday morning with our four roasters, lots of volunteers, and we’ll start roasting hatch chiles for sale.”
Named for the chile capital of the world — Hatch, New Mexico — the annual festival began with an initiative started by Preusse, who started the extravaganza after visiting New Mexico for most of his life.
“For 50 years now, they’ve been having a big chile festival,” Preusse said in 2022. “So we thought, ‘Why not do something like that (in Paris?)’”
Bedford estimated around 15,000 were in attendance last year, and she said she expects around the same amount this year.
Mariachi Quetzal, a Denton group that originated at North Texas University in 2008, is scheduled to return to perform traditional mariachi music and other arrangements, Bedford said.
Dozens of vendors are expected during the festival, which takes place near the midpoint of the market’s summer season, with many selling perishables infused with hatch chiles.
“Rolling With The Food Snob is going to make some rolls with hatch chiles in them,” Bedford explained. “Pappy’s Peppers will be doing some hatch salsa. Cooks Farm & Ranch also do pickles and salsa with hatch chiles in them.”
Beford said the regular selection of vendors will also be present, selling everything from meat products and fruit to jewelry and photographs.
“It’s just a fun day to come down to the farmers market to see what’s going on,” she said.
Following the chile festival, the first-ever Salsa on the Square is planned to take place at 6:30 p.m., with salsa dancing and live music, Bedford said.
“This was a first time event for us, but we decided to pair it with the Hatch Chile Fest just to theme it as a weekend in Paris with a different vibe for what we usually have downtown,” she said.
North Texas-based act Lara Latin is scheduled to perform multiple Latin music genres, including salsa, merengue, cumbia and bachata, and dancers from Kumbala Dance Studio in Farmers Branch, Texas, are scheduled to give dance lessons.
“They’re going to do a couple of performances on our brick patio downtown, and then they’re going to walk around with the crowd and just help people learn how to salsa.”
Above all, Bedford said she hopes everyone enjoys themselves.
“(The public) doesn’t have to go out of town for Labor Day weekend,” she said. “There is going to be plenty to do here in town.”
