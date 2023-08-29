Fiesta

Mariachi musicians entertain the crowds during a previous Hatch Chili Festival in Paris at the Farmers Market.

 File Photos/ The Paris News

Chiles are scheduled to be picked up in New Mexico and brought to Paris for roasting during the ninth annual Hatch Chile Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Farmers and Artisan Market, 400 First St., according to Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford.

“Beginning on Wednesday, (Ron Preusse) is driving out to New Mexico to pick up the freshest hatch chiles we can get,” Bedford said. “He’ll be back Thursday night, and we’ll set up early Saturday morning with our four roasters, lots of volunteers, and we’ll start roasting hatch chiles for sale.”

