North Lamar ISD will hold kindergarten registration on Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Higgins Elementary and Parker Elementary schools. This is an opportunity for parents to learn about the district’s full-day Pre-K program for 3 and 4 year olds, as well as the kindergarten program for the upcoming school year.

During the registration process, parents will have the chance to meet with teachers and staff, tour the school, and learn more about the curriculum and activities offered in the pre-k and kindergarten programs.

