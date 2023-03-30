North Lamar ISD will hold kindergarten registration on Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Higgins Elementary and Parker Elementary schools. This is an opportunity for parents to learn about the district’s full-day Pre-K program for 3 and 4 year olds, as well as the kindergarten program for the upcoming school year.
During the registration process, parents will have the chance to meet with teachers and staff, tour the school, and learn more about the curriculum and activities offered in the pre-k and kindergarten programs.
To register their child for kindergarten, parents are asked to bring the following documents: Child’s original birth certificate, child’s social security card, child’s updated immunization record, proof of district residency (such as a current utility bill or lease agreement), proof of income, other eligibility qualifying documents and parent/guardian photo identification.
For the 2023-24 school year, children in Pre-K 3 must have been born between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021; Pre-K 4 enrollees must have been born between Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31, 2020.
Children in kindergarten must have been born between Sept, 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.
Registration is based on listed requirements and completed paperwork. Enrollment will not be approved until all documents are received and eligibility is verified.
Kindergarten is a full day, state funded program for 3 and 4 years preschool children. To be eligible in this free program a student must meet age, residency and income requirements and at least one of the following eligibility requirements: an inability to speak and comprehend the English language; homeless; in foster care; child of an active duty member of the U.S. Armed Forces or a member of the Armed Forces who was injured or killed while serving active duty; or child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, firefighter or an emergency medical first responder.
Tuition spots are available for families that do not meet the qualifications for free enrollment. Transportation to registration is available upon request
