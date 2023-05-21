A paradise for garage sale enthusiasts, the Highway 82/287 yard sale makes a two-day run June 2-3 through roughly 15 towns and across more than 400 miles of highway from New Boston to the east to Quanah and Vernon and Seymour to the west.
Sponsored by the Red River Valley Tourism Association, the event includes yard sales, garage sales, sidewalk sales, farmers markets and flea markets along the 425 miles of U.S. 82 and U.S. 287 corridors.
“It’s a good time for people to have a garage sale,” said Becky Semple, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce tourism director. “Not only does the highway sale offer numerous sales and savings, it also allows tourists to experience what the small towns of the Red River Valley have to offer.”
Semple encouraged those planning garage sales to contact The Paris New classified section to be included in the newspaper’s special promotion scheduled Thursday, June 1, which includes a list of all those planning garage sales.
“For those who advertise in our classified section, we’re giving a free garage sale kit with signs and will include information about the garage sales on our social media sites,” said classified sales representative Debra LaRue who can be reached at 903-785-6940, or by email at classifieds@theparisnews.com.
While in Paris, yard sale connoisseurs are encouraged to stop by the Farmers and Artisan Market at Market Square, 400 1st St. SW, market manager Cheri Bedford said.
The market features locally grown vegetables, coffee and meats as well as candy, breads and pastries, Keto products, elderberry products, handmade organic lotions, personal care items and artisan jewelry, soaps and much more.
For more information, contact the Red River Valley Tourism Association, Tales N Trails Museum, 1522 E. Hwy 82, Nocona, TX 76256 or email director@redrivervalley.info.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
