Garage sale signs like this one in Reno covered highway U.S. 82 Saturday as hundreds of people along the highway held sales as part of the U.S. 82/287 Yard Sale annual event.

A paradise for garage sale enthusiasts, the Highway 82/287 yard sale makes a two-day run June 2-3 through roughly 15 towns and across more than 400 miles of highway from New Boston to the east to Quanah and Vernon and Seymour to the west.

Sponsored by the Red River Valley Tourism Association, the event includes yard sales, garage sales, sidewalk sales, farmers markets and flea markets along the 425 miles of U.S. 82 and U.S. 287 corridors.

