Lamar County historian and storyteller Patsy Williams Davis, a descendant of the Andrew Jackson Biard family, who traveled to Lamar County from Alabama in 1846 and settled near what is now Biardstown, will share family history when the Lamar County Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lamar County Historical Museum, 1015 W. Kaufman St.
Davis will talk about, and those in attendance may browse through the museum and view a one-room log home built in 1854 by Andrew Jackson’s son, James Monroe Biard, who built the house for his bride, according to society spokeswoman Patsy Daniels. The late Dr. James Robert “Bob” Board donated the one-room house to the Lamar County Historical Society in 2001. It is the oldest structure in Lamar County.
