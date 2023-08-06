CMYKtwo men and sign.jpg

Lamar County Historical Commission members Carl Covert and Marvin Gorley did the honors in unveiling the marker, which states, “Around two in the morning on April 28, 1896, the third largest Paris fire began on the southeast corner and second floor of the Bywaters Building.

One of several Texas Historical Commission markers expected to be placed in the coming months, the Texas historical marker for the “Origin of the Fire of 1896” now graces the Bywaters Building near the downtown square.

A prominent citizen, for whom Bywaters Park is named, The Paris News in 1886 listed J.K. Bywaters as the third richest man in the city behind F.S. Linch and W.B. Aikin.

