One of several Texas Historical Commission markers expected to be placed in the coming months, the Texas historical marker for the “Origin of the Fire of 1896” now graces the Bywaters Building near the downtown square.
A prominent citizen, for whom Bywaters Park is named, The Paris News in 1886 listed J.K. Bywaters as the third richest man in the city behind F.S. Linch and W.B. Aikin.
Lamar County Historical Commission members Carl Covert and Marvin Gorley did the honors in unveiling the marker, which states, “Around two in the morning on April 28, 1896, the third largest Paris fire began on the southeast corner and second floor of the Bywaters Building. Thought to have begun from a knocked over coal lamp and bottle of whiskey, the fire spread north to two brick buildings and west to M.F. Allen & Company’s warehouse. It then overtook The Peterson Hotel, Carter Saloon, Conner Building and Murphy’s Drug Store on the south side of the downtown square. Bywaters built a two-story building on the site in 1899 only for it to be destroyed in the Fire in 1916.”
During his presentation, Gorley explained on April 18, John Samon, a U.S. deputy marshal from Oklahoma and a railroad tie inspector for the Frisco Railroad, was taken to his room by friends after he got drunk in the local saloons.
“They put hm to bed and locked his door” Gorley recounted. “Next to him were a lighted coal lamp and a bottle of whiskey. Around 2 a.m., the roomer next door heard a noise that sounded like something falling. When he check on his neighbor, smoke was coming from the locked room. The alarm was sounded right away, but the fire couldn’t be stopped and Salmon could not be saved. It was speculated that he had accidentally knocked over the coal lamp and whisky bottle.which started the fire.
“The fire spread north and west and continued clockwise around the block, first to the Peterson Hotel Annex, then north to the main hotel where now is Peoples National Bank. From the hotel it moved east to the Carter Saloon, the Conner building and Murphy’s Drugstore. The Clement building on the east end of the block suffered only minor damage.
“Two firefighters were killed when a wall of the Carter Saloon collapsed on them When it became obvious that the saloon was doomed, Gorley said that bystanders looted the building, stealing whiskey, wine and cigars.
“Before long there were many inebriated Paris citizens,” Gorley said. “Sx were arrested while the fire was still burning, and more were added the next morning, Police found full bottles hidden nearby meant to be recovered later. The fire ended the way it started, with whiskey and drunks.”
According to records, the original three-story Bywaters building was replaced with a two-story brick building, which burned in the Fire of 1916. Two days after that fire, J.K Bywaters died. His estate built the current one-story Bywaters building on which the Texas Historical marker was placed.
