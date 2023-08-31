BLOSSOM — With thanks for God’s providence and hard work, Jason Bounds, a former owner of the firm, delivered a brief history Wednesday of Blossom Machine and Manufacturing as it transitioned into Blossom Aerospace during a celebration of the company’s 50 years in business.
The late Delbert Bounds was the founder of the feast that started as a machine shop in Blossom in 1973. He along with the late Bill Miller built up the firm that is now one of the premier employers in Lamar County, employing dozens of people.
Bounds credited God for the company’s longevity.
“He’ll get you through the tough times. And you know the good times and the bad times. Looking back in time in the late 80s and early 90s during the defense industry crash,” Jason Bounds recalled. “We had moved into CNC manufacturing. I can remember going into the kitchen in the morning and my mom saying ‘what are we gonna do?’”
He said during that time his parents didn’t cash their paycheck so that they could at least pay their workers.
That is when the family would turn to God for guidance.
“You know, honoring God first is the first best asset that you have,” he said. “Your men are the second. Honor God first, take care of your men and thirdly your machines. Your equipment is kind of the recipe for success.”
He recalled a blessing during that hard time that turned the tide.
The company was ready to deliver some parts, he said. But when they called the firm who ordered the parts they were told that firm was going out of business.
But, at almost the same time, a buyer from Boeing called the company that was going out of business and someone at the closing plant told the Boeing man about the Blossom machine shop.
“He says we didn’t build those parts anyway, a little company in Blossom, Texas, is supplying those,” Jason Bounds said.
The Boeing man got the Blossom business’ phone number and told the Blossom firm to keep those parts in your company.
“You keep them wrapped there. We’re putting a team together and we’ll be in your facility Friday morning,” Jason Bounds said of the phone call.
“And what do you know,” Jason Bounds said. “A quality guy came to prove our quality manual, a purchasing guy came and a materials guy. They gave us a McDonnell Douglas approval, which is now Boeing within 24 hours,” he said. “They bought all of our parts, hauled them back and then we started getting quotes from McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis again. And it kind of gave us the lift that we needed to get off the ground.”
“So, again, being prayerful and being diligent, keeping your head down and working so that good things can happen to you,” Jason Bounds said.
Derek Martin, Blossom Aerospace president, said it was an honor for him to work with the staff at the firm.
“I just want to say it’s quite a privilege to be here. This thing we call life or fate or what I personally believe with a big healthy dose of divine providence involved,” he said. “You know, hearing a story about the last 50 years and everything that’s led up to this point where six months ago, being in Blossom, Texas, was nowhere on my radar. You know, but things happen in this life and I believe that God’s in control of those things. So I am very glad to be here and I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with. So we’ve heard the history, you know, and we’ve got a great legacy.”
Most of the workforce was present for the celebration including some longtime employees.
Danny Atnip, who has been with the company for 42 years and is now an estimator, said he has enjoyed working all those years in Blossom.
“I have done everything from sweeping the floor to running the machines. This has been my main job and I enjoy being a machinist,” the Windom resident said.
Boxelder resident Terry Henderson has worked for Blossom Aerospace for 39 years.
“It has been a privilege working here,” he said noting that he, too, started out sweeping the floors and rose to the rank of trainer.
“I do most of the assembly training now,” he said.
“I thank the man for giving me a paycheck,” said Powderly’s Shawn Jordan. He has worked at the firm for 31 years and is a CNC operator.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.