BLOSSOM — With thanks for God’s providence and hard work, Jason Bounds, a former owner of the firm, delivered a brief history Wednesday of Blossom Machine and Manufacturing as it transitioned into Blossom Aerospace during a celebration of the company’s 50 years in business.

The late Delbert Bounds was the founder of the feast that started as a machine shop in Blossom in 1973. He along with the late Bill Miller built up the firm that is now one of the premier employers in Lamar County, employing dozens of people.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

