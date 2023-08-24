Larry Hogan has been named the new Chief of Police for the Paris Independent School District, a role that has been held by Brad Ruthart since the position was created in 2013.
Hogan, who joined the Paris ISD Safety and Security Department in 2022, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University. He began his law enforcement career in January 1994 with the Paris Police Department, where he was a patrol officer, juvenile officer and a member of the SWAT team. In 2004 Hogan joined the Wichita Falls Police Department, where he served as a patrol officer and a member of the tactical unit. While in Wichita Falls Hogan also served part-time as a school resource officer at Wichita Falls High School.
