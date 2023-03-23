The Lamar County Humane Association’s inaugural Hogs for Dogs fundraiser kicks off Saturday at South Main Iron with dozens of furry animals up for adoption.
“We haven’t actually done, like, a larger fundraiser kind of thing like this since the pandemic,” said LCHA board member Stephanie Corley, “and it’s the first time that we’ve gotten out and done something like this that’s more of a community involvement type thing.”
In addition to pet adoptions, Corley said live music, a hamburger lunch, an auction and a raffle will be available for prospective rescuers.
With motorcycle dealership South Main Iron known for hosting a litany of community events since its 2018 opening, Corley said the downtown business was happy to host.
“If you’ve ever paid attention to their events, they’re always really great with getting involved with the community,” she said.
Several local musicians are scheduled to perform, including Chase Rains, Colton Sanders aka Izzy Ded, Garrett Brown and Philip Nance, among others, she said.
Multiple businesses across Lamar County have donated items for a silent auction,
“We have stuff from (Wash Masters Car Wash), Paris Jewelers, Lashes by Jan, Crazy House Western Wear and all kinds of stuff like plants and toys,” Corley said.
First scheduled for last year, severe weather caused the fundraiser’s postponement until this year.
“We were supposed to do it back in November, but (an EF4 tornado) hit the night prior,” Corley said. “Everybody was definitely worried about their homes and things like that. We didn’t want to take away from the community.”
Sponsors for Hogs for Dogs include Paris Ford, Spangler Renovations, Dave and Susan Turner, Load Trail, Coca-Cola, Sanitation Solutions, Top Gunn Auto and Lori Stephens, according to a press release.
Corley said the nonprofit organization hopes to turn the fundraiser into a yearly event in lieu of the former Dog Days of Summer annual gala.
“This is our inaugural kind of kickoff to it, and we’re hoping, if everything is successful, that we’re going to do this annually,” she said.
