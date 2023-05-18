Peyton Holland has been both an athlete and a scholar throughout her high school career.
She plans to continue that path at the next level of her education.
“I will be attending Northeast Texas Community College,” she said. “I got a softball scholarship.”
After two years at the community college she plans to attend Texas A&M in College Station.
“It just has all that tradition there,” she said. “I think it will be really cool there.”
While in high school, she said science was her favorite subject .
“I would definitely say anatomy and physiology,” she said. “I think it is really cool learning how the body works and everything works.”
Both sports and grades played a big part in her schooling thus far, she said.
“It was in middle school that I strived to make higher A’s,” she said.
She ran track, and was on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams.
But one sport did not stand out as a favorite for her, she said.
“I played them as they came and concentrated on which sport was in season,” she said.
She was also a member of the Beta Club and Future Farmers of America.
“I had a breeding heifer and a market hog,” she said.
She hasn’t yet settled on what she is going to tell her fellow graduating classmates in her salutatory address.
“I am still trying to find the perfect idea,” she said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.