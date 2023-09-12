More than 100 people were treated to the glitz and glam of Hollywood nights Saturday during the inaugural Horizon House Transitional Shelter Adult Prom fundraiser held at The Hidden Willow event venue in Blossom.

Keeping in line with the prom’s Hollywood Nights theme, guests received valet service and were greeted by volunteers before walking the red carpet lined with members of the Chisum High School Beta Club posing as paparazzi.

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

