More than 100 people were treated to the glitz and glam of Hollywood nights Saturday during the inaugural Horizon House Transitional Shelter Adult Prom fundraiser held at The Hidden Willow event venue in Blossom.
Keeping in line with the prom’s Hollywood Nights theme, guests received valet service and were greeted by volunteers before walking the red carpet lined with members of the Chisum High School Beta Club posing as paparazzi.
Once inside, couples danced to a playlist of various music genres from deejay Chris Gunn, and there were plenty of other opportunities to mingle and socialize with guests at a popcorn bar, photo booth and other places both inside and outside the venue.
Shelly Braziel, executive director of the Lamar County Human Resources Council, wrote in an email after the prom that it raised $10,965 through ticket sales, sponsorships and donations.
“This was our first year, but everyone had a blast and we plan to repeat this each year with a new theme,” Braziel wrote in an email. “Next year, we’re considering a Monte Carlo or Roaring Twenties theme.”
Horizon House is operated by LCHRC, a nonprofit organization that also operates the local chapter of Meals on Wheels.
The fundraiser was a who’s who of Lamar County, as multiple civic leaders, business owners and a former reality TV contestant participated in the festivities to support the shelter.
Guests crowned Josh Braziel and April Brumley as the night’s prom king and queen. Voting for prom royalty raised an additional $215, Shelly Braziel said.
Chris Kennedy, a marketing representative for restoration company SERVPRO of Paris, said the night was about helping displaced families and others in need.
“Tonight, we’re getting to choose to give back to women who have children, because, sometimes, they need a little extra and they’re raising kids and have been put out and displaced,” he said. “This is a good organization to support, and that’s why SERVPRO is here.”
In addition to Chisum’s Beta Club members, Braziel said those receiving aid from the nonprofit were also volunteering their time.
“We also have volunteers from Horizon House, so residents that live at Horizon House are volunteering at the event as well,” she said.
One of those volunteers was Joy Enloe, 47, of Paris, who said she had been staying at the shelter for over a year with her 15-year-old daughter after being displaced from where she was living.
“When you first get there, it’s rocky because you have all these rollercoasters of emotion,” Enloe said about arriving at the shelter. “You have a great staff that works there trying to help transition people and make it a lot better for you, especially if you have kids.”
She, along with other resident volunteers, served trays of meatballs, quiches and other hors d’oeuvre.
Also among the volunteers was Chisum High School junior Reagan Frey, 16.
“I love the idea of it,” Frey said of the shelter’s newest fundraiser. “I really love giving back to the community, and I thought this was a good way to do it.”
As part of the school’s Beta Club, Frey said she must commit to 25 hours of community service per year.
“We do a point system with Beta. We have to reach a certain number for, like, volunteering and stuff,” she said. “But I don’t really worry about the number. I’m usually good with it, so this is more enjoyment”
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
