cmykStevy Hoskins.jpg

North Lamar High School’s Stevy Hoskins loves to perform and the theater department at the school has given her plenty of chances to perform like when she played Eileen in the state UIL winning production of “Moon over Buffalo.”

But her best performance has been in the classroom where after 13 years in North Texas ISD schools, she emerged at the top of her senior class.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.