North Lamar High School’s Stevy Hoskins loves to perform and the theater department at the school has given her plenty of chances to perform like when she played Eileen in the state UIL winning production of “Moon over Buffalo.”
But her best performance has been in the classroom where after 13 years in North Texas ISD schools, she emerged at the top of her senior class.
The senior was recently named valedictorian of the 2023 graduating class and is eagerly awaiting beginning her college career at The University of Texas-Austin.
“I have a good amount of friends down there,” she said. “I am looking forward to something bigger and different.”
Once in college she plans to live in a dorm on campus and join some women in STEM organizations and art clubs.
“I am a very artsy person,” she said.
But her artsy nature didn’t prevent her from loving calculus. In fact, she intends on pursuing a career in mechanical engineering.
She has great memories of her many school days in NLISD, she said.
One that stands out is all the rehearsals and then the state competition that she and others in the cast of “Moon Over Buffalo’”enjoyed, she said.
“I played Eileen. She was not the brightest person and was comic relief,” she said of the humorous play.
Even though her character was the catalyst for comedy, she also added drama to the lives of the main characters who were a couple of aging stage actors trying to make a go of it in the new fangled world of television acting.
“It is a very funny comedy,” she said. “We laughed a lot in rehearsals, but we were very professional when it came to the competition.”
Winning the state one-act play competition was a high point in her high school career, she said.
“That was a most euphoric day for me,” she said. “Even making it to state was a great accomplishment.”
But the competition held some drama, too, she said,
As the actors were on stage performing in front of judges and an audience during the competition, the lights went out.
“As soon as the lights went off, we just stopped. We froze in motion until the lights came on again,” she said.
While she is looking forward to college, she is thankful for her high school days.
“I will always remember the growth I got to see in myself, others and the North Lamar programs throughout the past four years,” she said.
