Ty Hostetler’s success in school is a combination of drive, parents and good teachers, the Prairiland valedictorian for the Class of 2023 said.

“With both parents being in the education system, they made sure I was on top of my grades in elementary school,” he said. “In seventh grade is when I really started concentrating on making not just A’s, but 100’s.”

