Ty Hostetler’s success in school is a combination of drive, parents and good teachers, the Prairiland valedictorian for the Class of 2023 said.
“With both parents being in the education system, they made sure I was on top of my grades in elementary school,” he said. “In seventh grade is when I really started concentrating on making not just A’s, but 100’s.”
He added that it was easy for him to get along with teachers.
“I liked just about everyone of my teachers along the way,” he said.
While he found schooling enjoyable, he singled out biology as perhaps his top subject along his educational route so far.
“My favorite subject was biology. I was always interested in sciences, particularly life sciences,” he said. “There is just a lot of interesting subject matter.”
But schooling for him wasn’t only about studying and getting high marks, he found time for sports and extracurricular activities.
“I played baseball and basketball all four years,” he said.
“I did Texas Beta and I always went to the state meets,” said the top graduate, who also participated in University Interscholastic League academic competitions in computer science, history, current events and mathematics.
And when he wasn’t at school or at a competition, he was liable to be outdoors hunting or fishing, he said.
He plans to attend Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he will study biology on his way to becoming a licensed emergency medical physician, he said. He was selected to be in the McKnight Leadership Program at the university. The program administrators select only students that show them they have the potential for academic success, leadership and impact at the college level.
But before heading off to Stillwater, there is the matter of graduation and his valedictory address.
He hasn’t written the speech yet, but has some ideas.
“I assume I will end up talking about living your life for others in the building of God’s kingdom,” he said.
