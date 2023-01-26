HUGO — A 34-year-old Hugo man received a guilty conviction for the 2019 murder of Jeremy Barnett, 34.
According to a news release, Choctaw County Communications Center received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. March 11, 2019, about a possible stabbing on Egg Shell Road. Hugo Police located Barnett in his car with a laceration to his neck.
Barnett was transported to Choctaw County Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
After an investigation, Gregory Allen Gamblin II was determined to be a suspect in the murder. First-degree murder charges were then filed the following day — March 12 — against Gamblin, and authorities arrested him without incident.
OnFriday, Gamblin was convicted of Barnett’s murder in Choctaw County District Court.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.