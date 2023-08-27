MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee, Oklahoma, announced last week that Jeffrey Lyn Pierce, age 74, of Hugo, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 327 months in prison for one count of murder in the second degree in Indian Country.

The charges arose from investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, and the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.