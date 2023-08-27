MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee, Oklahoma, announced last week that Jeffrey Lyn Pierce, age 74, of Hugo, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 327 months in prison for one count of murder in the second degree in Indian Country.
The charges arose from investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, and the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority.
On May 23, 2022, Pierce was found guilty of murder in the second degree at trial by a federal jury. At trial, the government presented evidence that Pierce fatally stabbed the victim multiple times during a dispute before calling a friend, who in turn called 911. The victim sustained at least six stab wounds to the chest, neck and face, and died on the scene despite attempts by paramedics to administer life-saving treatment. The crime occurred in Choctaw County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The Honorable Bernard M. Jones II, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, sitting by assignment, presided over the hearings in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Pierce will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Former Organized Crime and Gang Section Trial Attorney, Attorney Kristen S. Taylor and OCGS Resident Advisor Attorney Charles R. Walsh represented the United States.
