About 50 people assembled on the north lawn of the Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris to remember the sacrifice of Lamar County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey opened the ceremony by inviting Barry Loving, pastor of First Christian Church, to offer the invocation.
A color guard, composed of Paris Police Department officers and Lamar County Sheriff deputies, posted the colors followed by singing of the national anthem by Shannon Jones. A memorial wreath was placed in front of the lectern by representatives of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Paris Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass shared that the Lamar County Commissioner Court had issued a proclamation on May 8 noting the memorial event. “In every way, by this proclamation, we want to honor and pay tribute to those fallen heroes,” Cass said. “Also, may we recognize and honor the brave men and women who today wear the badge and gun in the service and protection of our communities, our cities, our neighborhoods not only in Lamar County but across this nation alike.” As of the time of the ceremony, 42 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty nationwide thus far in 2023.
The names of the 13 officers lost in the line of duty while serving in Lamar County were read by representatives of their respective departments.
“For most of us, we stop, we grieve, we send flowers or cards, and then we go back to our daily lives. For the families of these fallen heroes, time stops, and the grief stays with them for the rest of their lives,” Paris Police Chief Richard Salter said. “I don’t know of a single law enforcement officer who hasn’t had that conversation with their partners, ‘If something happens to me, please look after my family,’” Salter said as his voice quivered.
Lamar County fallen officers include Lamar County Deputy Sheriff Matt Green, who died March 1, 1867; Paris Police Officer William Albright, who died Dec. 4, 1874; Lamar County Sheriff James Black, who died Nov. 16, 1884; Lamar County Deputy Sheriff Henry Clay Davis, who died Dec. 27, 1885; Blossom City Marshal Ben J. Hill, who died Oct. 19, 1902; Paris Police Officer William Cliff Schultz, who died March 6, 1904; Lamar County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable William Robert Draper, who died Feb. 5, 1909; Paris Police Officer Duane Cross, who died July 20, 1920; Lamar County Sheriff Chief Deputy George Robertson, who died Sept. 10, 1940; Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Agent Delbert Pearson, who died Jan. 18, 1973; Paris Police Officer David Roberts, who died Sept. 21, 1985; Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeffrey Nichols, who died March 26, 2016, and Paris Police Officer Chris Widner, who died Aug. 22, 2021.
The memorial service was held as part of Peace Officer Memorial Day, established as part of Police Week in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. The week will conclude with an annual law enforcement appreciation dinner Friday at the First Christian Church of Paris and a rescheduled memorial walk at 9 a. m. Saturday at Reno Kiwanis Park.
