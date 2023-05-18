Police wreath.jpeg

About 50 people assembled on the north lawn of the Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris to remember the sacrifice of Lamar County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey opened the ceremony by inviting Barry Loving, pastor of First Christian Church, to offer the invocation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.