The Paris High School swimmers heading for state are shown holding their 4A Regional Region 2 honors from the meet held in Frisco recently. Those going to state and their events are Luke De la Garza, regional champ in both the 200 meters freestyle and 100 freestyle; Kelton Varner, second in the 50 free; Boys 200 freestyle relay regional champs, Conner Avery, Jaxon Bell, Varner and De la Garza; and Girls 200 free and 400 free second place, Madeline Green, Mazy Frierson, Zarha Tapia and Grace Moore.
Coach Crystal Henry was proud of the squad and said,"These kids have worked hard to meet their goals all while doing all of their other extracurricular activities. We could not have done what we have done without the support of our families, teammates, friends, teachers and our wonderful PISD school district.” The State swim meet will be held Thursday and Friday in San Antonio.
