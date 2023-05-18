Colin Ingram was named the Cooper salutatorian. He is the 18-year-old son of Jerry and Kelly Chester and Rio and Brenda Ingram. He is the grandson of Debbie and Randy Graham, the late Fred Hohenberger, Stella and Gene Kounovsky, and the late Tommy Ingram. Colin has seven siblings: Taylor, Caleb, Cord, Canon, Brooklyn Ingram, and Blake and Haylee Chester.
Ingram played varsity football as a four year starter and a two year captain.
He has also earned his ticket to the 2023 State UIL High School Boys Golf Tournament.
He played basketball, baseball and has participated in track for three years.
The senior was also a member of the Future Farmers of America, the National Honor Society, the Spanish NHS and the Student Council.
Ingram is already a graduate with his associate of arts degree from Dallas College.
In his free time, he likes to hunt, fish, hang out with his family, girlfriend and friends.
In the fall of 2023 he plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
