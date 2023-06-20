After the threat of inclement weather forced last week’s 903 Sun Sets concert to the Paris Sports Complex Pavilion, two-time American Country Music Award-winner Jack Ingram returns to perform in Paris Thursday as part of the free music series.
“I would say he’s probably one of the early Red Dirt country music players and very well known,” said Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, said. “He has been around for quite a while and has some great hits.”
Organized by Visit Paris, Texas, 903 Sun Sets take place at 7 p.m. every Thursday in June, rain or shine, according to Allen.
Ingram has had numerous records earn critical acclaim and spawned massive hits like “Wherever You Are,” which hit No. 1 on the “Billboard” Hot Country Songs chart, according to the music magazine, which has charted the genre’s most popular songs since 1949.
His latest album, “The Marfa Tapes,” is a collaborative album with Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall that was released in 2021 via RCA Nashville.
“Folks are going to hear a lot of music from him that they’ve heard before and some new stuff, so we’re excited,” Allen continued. “More and more people know about Jack Ingram than anybody we have.”
The Texas singer-songwriter Ingram recently launched a podcast, “Jackin’ Around with Jack Ingram,” available on the internet featuring interviews with Bull Riding Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman, Texas country artist Randy Rogers and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Earle, among others.
Local Americana troubadour Michael O’Neal is opening the show — something he’s done for Ingram three times previously.
“I’ve been super excited about this gig since we booked it. The crowds are great, the sound is great and it’s my hometown,” O’Neal said Monday. “Plus, Jack has been a major influence of mine for many years. I seen him 17 times in ‘01. It’s going to be a good one.”
Like last week, Allen said there is a backup plan in case of bad weather.
“If there’s a good possibility of rain, we’re gonna move it out to the Pavilion, so we can still have (the concert),” Allen said. “We’re just looking forward to it. A lot of great sponsors for this event, can’t say enough about them, because without them, we couldn’t do this.”
903 Sun Sets is free to attend, and there will be food trucks, vendors and a beer garden every remaining Thursday in June, Allen said.
Nic Huber is a staff writer with The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.