After the threat of inclement weather forced last week’s 903 Sun Sets concert to the Paris Sports Complex Pavilion, two-time American Country Music Award-winner Jack Ingram returns to perform in Paris Thursday as part of the free music series.

“I would say he’s probably one of the early Red Dirt country music players and very well known,” said Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, said. “He has been around for quite a while and has some great hits.”

Nic Huber is a staff writer with The Paris News.

