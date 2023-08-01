Dressed in a rainbow of colors with a pointy thing on her head, Maria Smith told the boys and girls she was a unicorn as she delivered a message of unity and friendship during her performance in the Paris Public Library on Friday.
She welcomed the kids to her Cool School where she sang, introduced the children to some of her friends and had them help her spread her message of acceptance.
“We all look differently. We have different colors of skin. We have different colors of hair, different colors of eyes, some of us are tall, some of us are short,” she reminded those in the audience. “Everybody’s different and that’s OK. We’re all unique, like a unicorn. We’re also very much alike. And so that is what we’re going to celebrate today.”
During her routines, she got youngsters to help her by holding signs or putting on things, like a multicolored wig, or making puppets dance to one of her songs.
“You can make these puppets dance any way you want,” she told the kids before she started singing with the youngsters waving the puppets about.
There was geography, too.
She told everyone that they live in a huge world.
“Our world is comprised of numerous nations. But it’s also a small world because I live in Dallas-Fort Worth and I like to travel and when I travel places it’s amazing how many people I see when I’m traveling who are from my hometown. So it’s kind of a small world,” she said.
She called up some more kids to hold flags of various nations around the globe to help get over the message that while people in different places have their own customs, there are similarities, too
She showed the audience a poster. It showed examples of styles for people in various countries.
“You notice they’re all clothed differently. They all have different kinds of hair. Some are wearing hats, some not. But everybody’s accepting each other as he or she is and they’re all together,” she said.
She showed the children a book she said they should check out. She said they needed to see it because in the end of it, they would find out who the most important person to them is.
As she flipped through the pages, the kids saw that some people have straight hair, some have curly; some are tall, some are short; some kids have braces, some don’t; and some kids have big ears and others don’t.”
She told kids differences are to be celebrated.
“Don’t make fun of kids who have things that are a little bit different. We’re all good,” she reminded the children.
At the end of the book was a mirror and she told the each kid who looked in the mirror that that was the person who was important to them and should be celebrated
Smith is a longtime educator with degrees from Baylor University and Tarleton State University.
She travels the state holding her Cool School and spreading entertaining educational, uplifting messages.
“We celebrate the fact we are all together,” she said. “We are unique and special. We are more alike than we are different and we should embrace unity.”
Paris Public Library Director Connie Lawman was pleased with the continuing success of the library summer programs.
“The library was entertained by Maria today, and all enjoyed her songs and theme of ‘All Together Now.’ Teaching the children to love everyone because of their differences, but to first, love ourselves,” she said.
Brett Roberts, a magician and children’s comedian, will bring his Bubble Show to the Paris Public Libray on Friday. The show begins at 11 a.m.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
