Dressed in a rainbow of colors with a pointy thing on her head, Maria Smith told the boys and girls she was a unicorn as she delivered a message of unity and friendship during her performance in the Paris Public Library on Friday.

She welcomed the kids to her Cool School where she sang, introduced the children to some of her friends and had them help her spread her message of acceptance.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

