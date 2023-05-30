Summer Fun

Jet ski races coming to Lake Crook.

This weekend Lake Crook will be buzzing with watercraft riders competing in the Jettribe WaterX Championship.

The weekend event is part of Nauti Water Racing’s national tour and top riders will earn qualifying points to the World Championships later this year.

