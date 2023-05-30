This weekend Lake Crook will be buzzing with watercraft riders competing in the Jettribe WaterX Championship.
The weekend event is part of Nauti Water Racing’s national tour and top riders will earn qualifying points to the World Championships later this year.
The event marks the first time that the tour has made a stop in Paris.
“We held an event last year in Sulphur Springs and while we were in the area, we fell in love with Paris,” said Justin Smith, who is vice president of sales for Walters Bay.
He said his organization got in touch with the city and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce about holding the event at Lake Crook.
It just so happened that Lake Crook was undergoing upgrades, so plans were made to host this year’s event.
The Chamber is looking forward to the racing weekend, said Paul Allen, who is the group’s president.
“There have been great improvements at Lake Crook to benefit the local community and to be able to continue to host events like the Southern Drag Boat Association and the new jet ski event. The city was able to clear out a shoreline and basically build a beach that will allow the jet ski racers to stand in the start position before the race begins,” Allen said.
“We are excited to welcome a brand new event to Paris, Texas, June 2-4,” Allen said. “We anticipate 250 participants in the JetTribe Mid America Classic.”
On Friday the Corporate Challenge begins at 1 p.m., and the Junior Stars Race Training Clinic will begin at 3:30 p.m., according to the schedule.
Allen said there are around 30 local businesses that will come out and ride against the clock in the Corporate Challenge.
“We are hopeful that this will become another staple event that we will host year after year. They are excited about coming to Paris and we can expect many out of town guests to be here. I hope everyone will come out and see the excitement that they will bring to Lake Crook,” Allen said.
Saturday and Sunday events include Pro Moto 1 and Pro Ski Moto 2 races starting at 10:15 a.m. and Pro Ski Moto 3 races beginning at 2 p.m. at the lake, which is on Lake Crook Road off of Highway 271.
Smith said everyone is invited to hang out lakeside and enjoy some food and fun at the races.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
