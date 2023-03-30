Paris ISD’s Paul Jones announced March 28 his plans to retire as superintendent, effective June 30.

“Although this decision is a bittersweet, difficult one, there comes a time to face new chapters in life. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such an amazing educational community,” Jones said in a news release. “Our students, staff, parents, and school board are achieving outstanding success in all areas of education. The culture and climate of the Wildcat community will continue the tradition of high achievement. I often start speaking engagements by saying that schools are a reflection of the community they serve.”

Tags

Managing Editor

Miranda Oglesby is the managing editor of The Paris News and editor of Paris Life magazine.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.