Paris ISD’s Paul Jones announced March 28 his plans to retire as superintendent, effective June 30.
“Although this decision is a bittersweet, difficult one, there comes a time to face new chapters in life. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such an amazing educational community,” Jones said in a news release. “Our students, staff, parents, and school board are achieving outstanding success in all areas of education. The culture and climate of the Wildcat community will continue the tradition of high achievement. I often start speaking engagements by saying that schools are a reflection of the community they serve.”
Jones worked in the field of education for 31 years with 21 of those year spent as a superintendent.
“A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board of Trustees, staff, and community to its children and their achievement. Paris ISD is indeed so committed. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the staff and community for their support of the district’s programs and services during my time as superintendent,” Jones said.
According to the news release, PISD intends to name Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability Althea Dixon as the lone finalist for the superintendent role.
“I will assist Mrs. Dixon and the leadership team to make the transition as smooth as possible,” Jones said. “Under Mrs. Dixon’s leadership, PISD will continue its excellence and reach new levels of success.”
