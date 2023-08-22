Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell defended the Commissioner’s Court decision to give elected officials a 10% pay increase and a $3,500 raise for all county employees at a final public hearing on the 2023-24 budget Monday night at the Lamar County Courthouse.

The judge also explained the budgeting process, and how the five-member court worked during early summer months in workshops to hear requests from other elected officials and department heads to prepare recommendations he used in the proposed budget filed July 31.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.