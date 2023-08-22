Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell defended the Commissioner’s Court decision to give elected officials a 10% pay increase and a $3,500 raise for all county employees at a final public hearing on the 2023-24 budget Monday night at the Lamar County Courthouse.
The judge also explained the budgeting process, and how the five-member court worked during early summer months in workshops to hear requests from other elected officials and department heads to prepare recommendations he used in the proposed budget filed July 31.
But first, Bell introduced long-serving county employees and welcomed members of the public to the hearing before explaining the budgeting process and defending pay increase decisions.
“This Commissioners’ Court collaboratively developed a proposed budget recommendation, and I invested significant effort into shaping this budget, aiming to ensure that all parties involved felt their voices were heard,”
voices were heard,” Bell said as he explained that amendments made to proposed budgets are not uncommon and are welcomed during the final budget hearing.
In defending pay increase decisions, Bell said while the Court’s fiscal prudence has been evident over the past years, particularly in relation to compensation for elected officials and department heads, and the approach has kept the county fiscally responsible, it has “left us trailing behind similar size counties in Texas.”
“This is exacerbated by the impact of inflation over the past two years,” Bell said. “Consequently, this year, our commissioners have decided on a 10% pay raise for elected officials and a substantial raise for all employees. Given the persistent inflation experienced this year, coupled with a 9% inflation from the previous years, our salaries have struggled to keep pace with rising costs. We remain committed to reevaluating this matter next year with the hope that inflation subsidies.”
Bell then explained the 3.5% state-mandated cap on tax revenues, which requires a public vote on budgets that exceed the cap.
“This budget will generate a 4.4% total revenue increase from property taxes compared to the previous year’s budget,” Bell said. “The 4.4% revenue increase is based on the inclusion of new properties, whereas the 3.5% cap is computed excluding new properties.”
The judge enumerated several areas addressed in the budget to include infrastructure improvements at the courthouse and the Sheriff’s Office and Lamar County Jail and other county buildings.
A focus on law enforcement continues as the county “faces a pressing need for additional personnel both in Paris and throughout the county,” Bell said as he included improved roads in the mix along with indigent defense, juvenile services, elections and emergency management.
The judge then called on commissioners for remarks.
“It’s been a difficult budget but all of us together in budget workshops came together to move forward,” Bass said. “There are new things coming out in this budget that we had not anticipated but as growth comes, we have to grow with it.”
Bass emphasized that county government has no product to sell to produce revenue and can offer services only as there is sufficient revenue coming in.
“We are providing a service that you need and require and some of it is actually mandated by the state of Texas and they don’t give us the budget to fund,” Bass said. “We have to make a budget come forth with your local funds. I will say this Court has worked diligently this year to try to get the best value for your buck and to make sure that y’all are taken care of as needed.”
Anderson commended fellow commissioners and the judge.
“This has been one of the smoother budgets that we’ve been through and maybe because it was more of a collaborative effort than it has been before. We’ve worked together to tackle the issues ahead. I just want to thank our auditor’s office for gathering information so that we can make sound decisions.”
Those recognized for tenured service earlier in the meeting included the following: Anna Upchurch, 33 years; Steve Hill, 32 years; Scott Cass, 31 years; Chad Davidson, 27 years; Jenny Ramsey, 27 years; Travis Rhodes, 27 years; Betty Hutchins, 27 years, and Christina Erwin, 25 years.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
