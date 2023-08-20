A Kansas man faces 10 years in prison after being charged with assaulting a woman and her disabled son, according to Lamar County Sheriff’s Office records.
Steve Fletcher, 49, of Wi-chita, Kansas, was released Monday at the Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of injury to a disabled person and assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member, according to jail records.
Lamar County deputies responded Aug. 12 to a suspicious activity on County Road 14630 and told a female and male with Down syndrome were on a front porch with blood on them, according to an affidavit.
Deputies observed several abrasions and marks on the woman’s face, and her son had a busted lip with blood on the inside and outside of his mouth, according to an affidavit.
The woman stated she, Fletcher and her son were visiting Fletcher’s sister and were all drinking when Fletcher pulled her to the ground by her hair and dragged her around before he began kicking her in the face, according to an affidavit.
The deputy observed puffiness to her right eye and redness to her upper lip, forehead and scalp, as well as bruising and a red mark on her arm and two scraped knees, according to an affidavit.
The woman told deputies that her son, who was watching TV inside the residence, came outside, and Fletcher pushed him to the ground and started kicking him in the face, according to an affidavit.
Deputies observed the son to have busted lips and a busted nose, and he appeared to have a shoe print on his face, according to an affidavit.
After the altercations, the woman and son tried to leave but said Fletcher’s sister took her keys and did not let her back inside the residence to get her purse, telling her to go sleep in a barn, according to an affidavit.
The deputies made contact with Fletcher at another residence on the same road, where he denied any assault or argument took place, according to an affidavit.
A deputy wrote in an arrest report that Fletcher’s sister was evasive in her answers and denied seeing an assault.
Both Fletcher and his sister were intoxicated, according to an affidavit.
Based on physical evidence and the woman’s statements, Fletcher was arrested by deputies and confined at 4:24 a.m. Aug. 12 in the county jail without incident, according to an affidavit and jail records.
Woman charged with aggravated assault after wreck caused injuries
A Paris woman was arrested and charged after hitting an all-terrain vehicle in her car, according to court records.
Laura Suzanne Stuart, 32, of Paris, was released Aug. 11 on a bond totaling $25,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
Lamar County deputies responded at 9:07 p.m. Aug. 5 to 466 S Farm-to-Market 196 to a major accident with injuries and spoke to a 37-year-old woman, who stated her son and a woman were riding an ATV in his front yard when she saw Stuart in a gray car chase after them while they were on the ATV, according to court records.
A deputy wrote in an arrest report that he also spoke with the son, who said Stuart chased them all around the area and eventually struck them and turned the ATV over on purpose.
He also spoke with Stuart, who stated she was in a relationship with the man, according to an affidavit.
She told a deputy she arrived at the residence and did not recognize a vehicle in the driveway and the man did not answer the phone, according to an affidavit.
The woman admitted to a deputy that she was chasing the occupants of the ATV, according to an affidavit.
She said as the occupants on the ATV attempted to drive over a curb, she slammed on her brakes but tapped the ATV tires, causing them to roll, according to an affidavit.
The deputy wrote in his arrest report that he did not locate any skid marks indicating Stuart attempted to brake.
He also wrote the woman on the ATV had a large swollen bump on the back of her head and abdominal pain from falling off the vehicle.
Stuart’s vehicle had damage to the front and left side of the bumper, which had black rubbing marks, and the man’s ATV had front and side damage, according to an affidavit.
Stuart was arrested by deputies at 9:51 p.m. Aug. 5 and confined in the county jail without incident, according to court records.
Paris EMS transported the woman to Paris Regional Health, formerly Paris Regional Medical Center, for treatment, according to an affidavit.
