The United Way of Lamar County’s Kids Marathon Finale is today from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Trail de Paris at the Love Civic Center entrance.
One hundred and ninetyone kids are registered in this year’s Kids Marathon. Participants ran the first mile together March 21, have logged in their miles, and now are back to run the final mile together. As kids cross the finish line they will receive their medals.
Credit Union of Texas will have its Community Grill food truck at the event and will have free all-beef hot dogs, chips and a drink for the runners and their families. All runners present at the finale can also enter to win a $100 Hibbett Sports gift card.
The sponsors for this year’s Kids Marathon are Quality Care ER, Brookshire’s, ONCOR, Lamar National Bank, Paris Regional Health, Farmers Bank & Trust, Guaranty Bank & Trust, and Screen Graphics.
