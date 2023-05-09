kids marathon 2023 3.jpg

The United Way of Lamar County’s Kids Marathon Finale is today from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Trail de Paris at the Love Civic Center entrance.

One hundred and ninetyone kids are registered in this year’s Kids Marathon.  Participants ran the first mile together March 21, have logged in their miles, and now are back to run the final mile together.  As kids cross the finish line they will receive their medals.

