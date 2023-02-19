Members of the Paris Kiwanis Club are in the final preparations for their annual community-wide event of Pancake Days to be held Friday and Saturday, March 3-4.
The event, which draws more than 10,000 people annually, will be held at the Lamar County Fairgrounds exhibit building from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, plus coffee, juice, milk and other drinks will be served by the more than 120 Kiwanis members.
The event is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds are donated to local youth-oriented programs and agencies.
Advance tickets are $6 and available from any Kiwanian or at both Paris locations of First Federal Community Bank. Entry at the door at the time of the event is $7.
Additionally, Monday-Wednesday, March 6-8, area children will be served during Pancakes School Days as districts bus students to the fairgrounds in the morning hours. To sponsor a class to attend for $150, contact Don Dickerson at 903-517-6995.
