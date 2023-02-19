Jerry Wiliams pancakes Kiwanis.jpg

Members of the Paris Kiwanis Club are in the final preparations for their annual community-wide event of Pancake Days to be held Friday and Saturday, March 3-4.

The event, which draws more than 10,000 people annually, will be held at the Lamar County Fairgrounds exhibit building from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, plus coffee, juice, milk and other drinks will be served by the more than 120 Kiwanis members.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.