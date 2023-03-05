Both varsity and jayvee LadyCat track teams took second at the Cotton Ford Relays on Wednesday.
After a dominant victory at their last meet, coach Kevin Adkins looked to continue his team’s success as they traveled to Greenville to compete in the 2023 Cotton Ford Relays against 13 schools from around the area and recording some division-leading times, as Jasmine Franklin of Paris currently leads 4A in the 200-meter dash, recording a time of 24.97 seconds on Wednesday.
“Jasmine is really coming into her own right now and it is a joy to watch,” Adkins said.
Franklin left her mark in more than just the 200 meters, as she chased down Princeton’s anchor leg in the final 10 meters to give Paris the win in the 4x100 relay.
“I was happy with the effort that the girls displayed at the meet. Getting to coach these young ladies is a blessing. I think we have something special for years to come here at Paris High School.” Adkins said.
The LadyCats will be back in action March 9th at the Watty Myers Relays at Texas High School.
The following LadyCats placed at track meet:
4x100m - Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt, Jasmine Franklin - 1st place - 48.77 (3rd fastest time in 4A so far)
4x200m - Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shari King, Jasmine Franklin - 1:45.17
200m - Jasmine Franklin - 1st Place - 24.97 fastest time in 4A so far)
400m - Shamyia Holt -1st Place
800m - Keyira Booker - 3rd Place
3200m - Olivia Gonzalez - 1st place, Lorena Alvarez - 2nd place
1600m - Olivia Gonzalez - 1st place, Lorena Alvarez - 2nd place, Anna Grace Blassingame - 3rd place
4x100m - Madi Sherwood, Zykeria Butler, Sanay Pelican, Amy Mendoza - 2nd Place
4x200m - Zykeria Butler, Sanay Pelican, Anila Thompson, Madi Sherwood - 2nd Place
4x400m - Shanelle Johns, Samare Lewis, Miya Washington, Anila Thompson - 3rd Place
400m - Shanelle Johns - 3rd Place
200m - Madi Sherwood - 1st Place
