Both varsity and jayvee LadyCat track teams took second at the Cotton Ford Relays on Wednesday.

After a dominant victory at their last meet, coach Kevin Adkins looked to continue his team’s success as they traveled to Greenville to compete in the 2023 Cotton Ford Relays against 13 schools from around the area and recording some division-leading times, as Jasmine Franklin of Paris currently leads 4A in the 200-meter dash, recording a time of 24.97 seconds on Wednesday.

