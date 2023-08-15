Lamar County Courthouse Stock

Lamar County Commissioners’ Court gave approval for a federal feral hog abatement grant, received a report about a successful tire collection event and learned the Texas Department of Transportation will replace two bridges on county roads at CR 35080 at Cottonwood Creek and CR 25560 at Tributary North Branch at no cost to the county at a Monday morning meeting that saw the court approve a tax abatement for an $85 million expansion at Huhtamaki.

During a brief budget workshop, the court discussed an upcoming public hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on a proposed 2023 tax rate of 30.45 cents per $100 taxable valuation, the highest allowed by state law without a public vote, and changes planned to County Judge Brandon Bell’s proposed 2023-24 budget at a final public hearing and vote at a 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 public hearing in the County Courtroom.

