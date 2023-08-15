Lamar County Commissioners’ Court gave approval for a federal feral hog abatement grant, received a report about a successful tire collection event and learned the Texas Department of Transportation will replace two bridges on county roads at CR 35080 at Cottonwood Creek and CR 25560 at Tributary North Branch at no cost to the county at a Monday morning meeting that saw the court approve a tax abatement for an $85 million expansion at Huhtamaki.
During a brief budget workshop, the court discussed an upcoming public hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on a proposed 2023 tax rate of 30.45 cents per $100 taxable valuation, the highest allowed by state law without a public vote, and changes planned to County Judge Brandon Bell’s proposed 2023-24 budget at a final public hearing and vote at a 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 public hearing in the County Courtroom.
Proposed changes include the addition of funds for the District Attorney’s Office in the amount of $275,000 and for the Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $500,000 as a result of SB 22 now signed by the governor after approval by the 88th Texas Legislature. Until recently, it has been unclear about when funds from the rural crime bill for additional funds for personnel and equipment would become available, but Commissioner Alan Skidmore said information obtained by commissioners at a recent statewide meeting and Sheriff Scott Cass said information he has received indicate anticipated funds should be included in the budget as separate line items.
Commissioners also briefly discussed a recommendation by Lamar County Republican Chairman Scott Hommel earlier during Citizens’ Input to reduce the number of polling places for all county elections from the current 26 locations to four in an effort to save taxpayer money. County Judge Brandon Bell suggested the Paris News run an opinion poll about the proposal while other commissioners expressed disapproval of the idea.
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners approved a 10-year de-escalating tax incentive for Huhtamaki with 100% county property taxes abated for the first three years; 75% for the next three and 50% for the final four beginning Jan. 1, 2005 in exchange for a $85,000 capital investment and 80 new jobs.
Julia Crawford with Keep Paris Beautiful; Make Lamar County Shine, reported a successful tire collection event June 24 in collaboration with Lamar County and Ark-Tex Council of Governments that saw roughly 2,100 passenger vehicle tires collected.
“It was a great event, and I look forward to continuing that with you guys next year,” Crawford said.
Texas A&M Extension Service agent Jaci Eaves received approval from the court to proceed with the submission of a feral hog abatement grant with Wildlife Services, a part of Texas A&M AgrLife Extension Service and the United States Department of Agriculture. Evans explained the highest ranking counties submitting grants will receive assistance up to $20,000 .
In other action, the court left Sheriffs’ and Constables’ fees the same as last year, assessed no additional vehicle licensing fees and received a report from David Weaver, assistant network administrator, indicating that all county employees have completed mandatory annual cybersecurity training. The court authorized a trade-in and purchase of a Caterpillar backhoe for Precinct 2 and approved the sale as surplus two confiscated vehicles by Precinct 3 Constable Steve Hill.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
