Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell received no positive response at a Tuesday afternoon meeting when the judge asked commissioners if the court might consider a 2023-2024 budget year with no new revenue as a starting point for this year’s budget hearings.
“I’ve heard a lot of concern about the increase in appraisal values,” Bell said as he noted those raised during the Public Forum portion of an earlier meeting by Lamar County Republican Party Chairman Scott Hommel.
At the earlier meeting, Hommel spoke about the burden increased appraisal values bring that result in an increased tax burden to citizens. He petitioned commissioners to do what the court could to give relief.
“It’s something I thought should be mentioned,” Bell said about the possibility of adopting a tax rate that would produce no new revenue, a rate that would be lower in direct relation to the increase in the county’s appraised property values.
“It would not necessarily mean all property owners would see a reduction in taxes,” Bell said. “Some properties may have such an increase in value that the property owner would see no reduction in taxes even with a lower tax rate.”
A revenue neutral tax rate, however, would limit the county’s ability to deal with increasing costs due to continued inflation as well as nix possible pay increases. It would result in a decrease in services, commissioners argued during brief discussion.
“I don’t see it happening,” Commissioner Kevin Anderson said. “Everything we buy costs more money, and we are going to need more revenue just to cover the extra costs.”
Commissioner Ronnie Bass agreed as he pointed out that the county tax rate makes up just a small portion of a taxpayer’s total tax bill, which also includes city and school district taxes.
“I don’t know how we could survive and still provide services because we already operate on a barebones budget,” Bass said. “People come to us complaining about their taxes but they are still wanting their roads fixed. It costs more and more money to fix them.”
After agreeing to keep the possibility of a lower tax rate in mind, commissioners began a budget hearing schedule that is to last throughout the week with hearings to continue at future meetings until a 2023-2024 budget is finalized in late August.
In other action at the Tuesday meeting, commissioners gave permission for the Paris 8U All-Star baseball team to post fliers advertising a fish fry scheduled June 9 at Drake’s Party Barn in Powderly. Revenue from the event is to go toward a possible reappearance at the World Series scheduled July 27-Aug. 3 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a tournament the team won last year.
The court also approved a request for proposals for engineering and architectural services for an estimated $4 million training/office building and storage facilities approved earlier this year to be built on newly acquired property on N. Main Street.
