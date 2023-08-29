Lamar County Commissioners issued a 30-day burn ban at a Monday morning meeting, an extension of a seven-day ban issued Aug 22 by County Judge Brandon Bell.
“I don’t see any big change in the weather in the near future,” Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount told the court. “Some of the area got a little mist Sunday, but it didn’t do any good. We need to extend the ban at least 30 days and then reevaluate.”
Later, Blount said the northeastern part of the county is a little bit greener than the west, south and southwest sides, that outdoor burning at the present time is extremely dangerous.
“We need to get the message out because we did have some violations over the weekend from people who said they did not realize a burn ban was in place,” Blount said.
Before recommending a burn ban last week, Blount said he and Judge Bell talked quite extensively and with the volunteer fire departments and the Texas A&M Forestry Service about the moisture content in the grass.
“Our goal with a burn ban is to be proactive, not reactive,” Blount said. “We want to make sure that we stay ahead of it. We don’t want a big fire to happen because of some careless burning where somebody thinks it’s safe to go out and burn trash and a wind event takes place.”
The burn ban does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety such as firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops or burns conducted by a prescribed burn manager.
A violation of the order is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500, and is enforceable by any peace officer.
Under restricted conditions, the burn ban does not apply to welding, cutting or grinding operations as long as wind speeds are no more than 20 miles per hour and water, a fire extinguisher and the ability to call 911 are available.
According to newspaper records, the last measurable rainfall at Cox Field was 0.94 inches on July 16, bringing the total for the year so far to 31.10 inches, more than 11 inches over the total rainfall the previous year. Paris’ official National Weather Service measuring location has reported no appreciable rainfall amounts in the last 43 days.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
