Lamar County Commissioners issued a 30-day burn ban at a Monday morning meeting, an extension of a seven-day ban issued Aug 22 by County Judge Brandon Bell.

“I don’t see any big change in the weather in the near future,” Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount told the court. “Some of the area got a little mist Sunday, but it didn’t do any good. We need to extend the ban at least 30 days and then reevaluate.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

