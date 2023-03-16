Tinsley Allan of the North Lamar High School FFA chapter has been named Lamar County Junior Livestock Show queen with Aubree Phillips of Lone Star 4-H and Prairiland FFA as runner- up. The queen was also named Miss Congeniality in competition last week at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
In the junior queen division, Zoie Horton of North Lamar FFA was named queen with Payton Williams of Chisum FFA runner-up. The junior queen also received Miss Congeniality.
Adley Blount of Prairiland FFA was named princess with Sloane Eatherly of Lamar County 4-H and Prairiland FFA the runner-up and Miss Congeniality.
“We want to thank our judges, Frankie Norwood, Hannah Glass and Vickie Frankland as well as Paris Florist for sponsoring flowers for the event and Andy Faskens for sponsoring the queen belt buckle, the Zant girls, the junior queen buckle and Cass Ranch 3C, the princess buckle,” said Danielle Scoggins, queen contestant coordinator.
The queens and princess will be at the upcoming Lamar County Junior Livestock Show slated April 12-14 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
