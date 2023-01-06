The executive committee of the Lamar County Republican Party has adopted a resolution demanding the resignation of Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
The move came because the committee felt that the senator's recent record is in violation of the principles of the state's Republican Party as defined in the preamble of the party platform.
