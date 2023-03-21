All-you-can-eat food, live music and an auction are on the agenda for two upcoming fundraisers for northern Lamar County volunteer fire departments.
The Chicota Volunteer Fire Department is making final preparations for its annual all-you-can-eat chili supper and live auction fundraiser Saturday, which will help the department recover from dealing with the coronavirus.
“We’re still trying to recover financially from (COVID-19) and our lack of fundraising over the last, you know, few years due to (COVID-19),” Chicota V.F.D. Fire Chief Shane McDowra said Monday. “Everyone’s support is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to seeing a big crowd and having a lot of fun.”
The fundraiser is expected to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Chicota Community Center, 100 County Road 35860 in Arthur City.
Alongside chili, other all-you-can-eat fare includes Frito pies and hot dogs, the chief said.
“We have door prizes for both the adults and for kids,” McDowra said. “We’ve got auction items, you know, for all sorts of things and all ages.”
Donated items for auction include several vacation packages to destinations like Branson, Missouri, and Fredericksburg, Texas, and a fish fry kit, among others, he said.
McDowra said Robert Bost Jr., a firefighter with the department, will provide gospel and bluegrass music for the evening.
Those who would like to donate auction items can contact McDowra at 903-517-7160.
Around a thousand hungry supporters are expected to inundate themselves with all-you-can-eat pancakes April 1 during the Faught Volunteer Fire Department’s annual breakfast fundraiser.
“Crowd-wise, we’re hoping, maybe, 800 to 1,200 people throughout the day,” said longtime Faught V.F.D. Firefighter Curt Dickenson.
Other all-you-can-eat breakfast foods that will be served include bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee, he said.
Unlike other county units, the pancake breakfast is the department’s sole fundraiser for the year and is expected to cover the mutual-aid department’s annual budget.
“It’s basically gonna cover you know our fuel bill, electric bill,” Dickenson said Monday. “Insurance is a big, big, item on our expenditures, along with fuel and then of course, you know, the cost of day-to-day operations, equipment and maintenance.”
Dickenson said the department is selling tickets at the door and has been traveling door-to-door soliciting tickets in its service area.
The breakfast fundraiser is scheduled from 6 a.m. to noon April 1 at Faught V.F.D. Station 1, 197 County Road 43420 in Paris.
