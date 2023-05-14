Lamar Electric Cooperative has announced the six $1,000 scholarship winners that were drawn on April 22, at the Co-Op’s Annual Meeting.

The winners are Kelly Decker of Avery High School, daughter of Tamra Decker; McKenna Guest of Prairi-land High School, daughter of Jerad and Fair Shae Guest; Tyler Nutt of North Lamar High School, son of Brad and Georjeana Nutt; Shanee Adams of Chisum High School, daughter of Steven and Shannon Adams; Ian McClain of Prairiland High School, son of Nathan and Julie McClain; and Logan Huddleston of Rivercrest High School, daughter of Cortney and Jennifer Huddles-ton.

