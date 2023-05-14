Lamar Electric Cooperative has announced the six $1,000 scholarship winners that were drawn on April 22, at the Co-Op’s Annual Meeting.
The winners are Kelly Decker of Avery High School, daughter of Tamra Decker; McKenna Guest of Prairi-land High School, daughter of Jerad and Fair Shae Guest; Tyler Nutt of North Lamar High School, son of Brad and Georjeana Nutt; Shanee Adams of Chisum High School, daughter of Steven and Shannon Adams; Ian McClain of Prairiland High School, son of Nathan and Julie McClain; and Logan Huddleston of Rivercrest High School, daughter of Cortney and Jennifer Huddles-ton.
The six winners will be able to use these scholarships to pursue an academic degree or certification from an accredited university, college, technical school or other postsecondary educational institution. The funds can be used for tuition, books and room and board.
“The funds that we are able to use for these scholarships come from unclaimed deposits and unclaimed refunds to our members,” Lamar Electric General Manager Bryan Story said. “The law allows Lamar Electric to use a portion of these funds for scholarships, otherwise the money gets turned over to the state.”
“Any member can still file a claim with the State of Texas for unclaimed checks,” Story said.
“During the past 24 years, Lamar Electric has been able to award $98,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors,” Story added. “We are very proud and excited every year to help these students achieve their educational goals. If you know of any co-op members with a son or daughter graduating in 2024, please let them know about this opportunity for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.