During separate meetings Monday, the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court and Paris City Council approved 10-year de-escalating tax abatements for the $85 million expansion Huhtamaki plans to make at its facility on Center Street.
Commissioners first approved the incentive that abates county property taxes 100% for three years; 75% for the next three and 50% for the final four years during a morning meeting and then Paris City Council followed suit at a Monday night meeting. With the expectation that the expansion will be completed by the end of 2024, tax abatements are to begin Jan. 1, 2025, according to agreements.
According to Maureen Hammond, executive director of Paris Economic Development Corp, the PEDC board first approved its own set of incentives and then she approached both the county and city to support the expansion that not only will bring one of the latest capital investments here in the past decade but will add 80 new jobs to the plant’s current workforce of 200.
“Given the scale of Huhtamaki’s investment, the PEDC approved the allocation of funds that would support expanding transportation infrastructure, providing a direct connection from the facility to Loop 286,” she said. “This includes procuring a 25-acre parcel located to the north of the plant and funding a portion of a new access road. The PEDC has committed a total of $1 million towards securing this project.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
