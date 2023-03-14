No one from the public spoke at a required hearing on Monday when Commissioners’ Court approved the first step for three solar farms to locate in Lamar County.
If constructed, the number of farms will increase to almost a dozen in the past four years.
Commissioners gave unanimous approval to three reinvestment zones in southwest Lamar County, a necessary step before companies can request any type of tax abatement from the county.
Proposed solar farms include Rody Creek Solar, being developed by Solar Proponent, an Austin firm. On roughly 4,500 acres, the farm with its $740 million investment to include 500 megawatts of solar and a 500 megawatt battery storage system, is to be built in the far western part of the county off Highway 82, primarily north of the highway and partially in Precinct 2 and Precinct 3.
MRG Good Solar, with an estimated $225 million investment is planned on 1,100 acres, all south of Highway 82 in Precinct 2. To be developed by Nexus Venture of Dallas, the farm is planned to produce 171 megawatts of solar with an accompanying 50-megawatt storage system.
A smaller farm, Roscsol, to be developed by foreign-based Highfield Energy and Greenalia, is to be located on roughly 500 acres between Brookston and Highway 82. The farm is expected to produce 91 megawatts of solar with an investment of roughly $103 million.
In other action, commissioners also approved the final plat for Maxey Meadow Subdivision located in Precinct 3 about 9 miles northwest of Paris. The subdivision will consist of five lots, one 10-acre and the other four planned for five acres each.
The Court approved the submission of an application to the Office of the Attorney General for the continuation of the victim/witness coordinator for the county in the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office, approved the sale of salvage materials and approved a $,750 capital outlay expense for the county jail door project and $21,000 for a jail air conditioner.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
