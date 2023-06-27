CLARKSVILLE — James Rogers, a lawyer with Moore Law Firm in Paris, representing the Red River County Hospital Authority asked the commissioners to dissolve the hospital authority during a meeting Monday in the Red River County Annex Building.
Rodgers said the hospital authority board members had thought long and hard over the decision to seek dissolution of the board and turn any administration of a hospital or health facility over to the county “given the current situation.”
The hospital in Red River County ceased operation in December of 2014. Since that time there has been talk of putting another facility in the county and there has been some construction inside the Clarksville city limits west of downtown.
But over the years and after groundbreakings, the construction has been delayed due to design alterations, investors backing out, COVID-19 and changing regulations among others.
Rodgers asked that the commissioners not vote to dissolve the board until at least August.
Once the county votes to end the authority, there is a 31-day period to complete the transmission of authority. Rodgers told commissioners that the authority needed longer than 31 days to get everything in order for a clean transfer.
“So what we’re trying to do is make sure there’s actually no liabilities that are turned over to the county. We need a little bit more than 31 days,” Rodgers told commissioners.
He estimated that there would be around $100,000 given to county after the transition, but it would have to be spent on health-related matters,
Precinct 3 Commissioner Jeff Moore asked about the value of Dr. A.J. Hashmi’s note.
Rodgers said he could only speculate on the note’s value adding there could still be legal issues down the road. But he noted that he didn’t think there was much value in the note.
Hashmi is a Paris cardiologist who has been trying to get a cardiac unit and emergency room built on the site where now just a skeleton of a building sits.
That prompted Precinct 4 Commissioners Bruce Emery to ask, “are we going to be stuck with that for the rest of our lives?”
“I don’t think anything in the near future is going to change that,” Rodgers said
The commissioners voted to table the dissolution vote until Aug. 14.
In a 3-2 vote, commissioners voted to approve a preliminary plat for Wishing Star subdivision that is in the southeast corner of the county.
In presenting the plat to commissioners, County Judge Robert Bridges said the plat was based on the old subdivisions rules and not the set that commissioners updated at a previous meeting.
Moore was concerned about the lack of interior roads.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Donnie Gentry noted the county was not responsible for emergency vehicles getting through.
Moore and Emery still objected to the plat.
All the commissioners did agree on the plat for the Brooke Heights subdivision.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
