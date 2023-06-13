Lamar County Human Resources Council is wrapping up its annual fan drive Friday to provide seniors, disabled individuals, veterans and families with children with fans.
“A donation of a new box fan could make all the difference in keeping someone cool this summer,” executive director Shelly Braziel said.
The drive’s finale takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Home Depot parking lot.
“Pull up and drop off a new box fan, or stay awhile,” Braziel said. “Kona Ice will be there to help you beat the heat with a cold treat, and East Texas Broadcasting will be doing giveaways while broadcasting live.”
Box fans also are being accepted at East Texas Broadcasting, Horizon House, Embark Care, Chambers Home Health & Hospice and Topp Gunn Auction.
“We can’t do this without you,” Braziel said. “Since we have yet to meet our goal of at least 100 fans, we need everyone’s help.”
Cash donations can be made on site Friday or at hrctexas.org.
