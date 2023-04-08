cmykLivestock show royalty photo.jpg

The 55th annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show kicks off Wednesday morning and continues through Friday night at a buyers appreciation meal and the sale of market animals, all at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E, Center Street.

This year’s show features 405 total projects including 37 steers, 79 hogs, 45 lambs, 74 goats, 31 rabbits and 12 broilers. In addition, there are 50 entries in Agricultural Mechanics and another 50 in the Floral Cup Challenge, an added event to attract more student participation and showcase the importance of horticulture in the agricultural industry.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

