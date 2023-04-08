The 55th annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show kicks off Wednesday morning and continues through Friday night at a buyers appreciation meal and the sale of market animals, all at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E, Center Street.
This year’s show features 405 total projects including 37 steers, 79 hogs, 45 lambs, 74 goats, 31 rabbits and 12 broilers. In addition, there are 50 entries in Agricultural Mechanics and another 50 in the Floral Cup Challenge, an added event to attract more student participation and showcase the importance of horticulture in the agricultural industry.
“We encourage the public to come out and support these students and for business and community leaders to support them financially by purchasing their animals,” Lamar County Junior Livestock Association president Tom VanDerschaaf said. “The kids have a lot of time and money invested in these projects when you realize that some of these projects take over a year.”
VanDerSchaff noted that many of the animals in the show are produced in the county with belt buckles presented to the highest placed county animal in each classification.
“We’ve got a total of 64 animals that are actually born and raised right here in Lamar County,” VanDerSchaaf said. “What is so cool is the animals are raised by the kids themselves, and to me, that’s progress.”
VanderSchaaf reinforced his call for community involvement during both the various market animal competitions as well as the Sale of Market Animals at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the Coliseum. A Buyer’s Appreciation Meal, prepared and served by members of the Cowboy Church in the Camp in Reno, begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Exhibit Center.
“Our food doesn’t come from Walmart,” VanDerSchaff said. “The community needs to understand that and support these future farmers and ranchers that are going to feed America. These kids are learning how to produce their own food and food for others to put in the market.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
