St. Paul Baptist Church will hold the 2023 Living Legends and Scholarship Banquet on Saturday, at 6 p.m., in the church.
This semiformal evening celebration will honor Kenneth Webb and the Rev. George Fisher. The event’s honorees set examples of leadership that will be recognized at the ceremoney. The banquet’s mission is to showcase homegrown heroes in an ever-changing world and impact others through scholarship and or charitable contributions.
“We are immensely blessed and grateful that we get the opportunity to honor and celebrate those who serve beside us in our own community. We look forward to gathering with family, friends, co-workers and city leaders to honor this year’s honorees,” said Shay Bills, senior pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church. “Commitment to service within the community, dedication to Lamar County through their life’s work and exemplary leadership describe our two recipients. They are both staples within the community and deserving of honor and recognition for their unwavering passion for the City of Paris and surrounding areas.”
Webb is known for his willingness to serve others and long-standing tenure of professional leadership at Paris Junior College as the director of student life. Webb has served on the board of the Boys’ and Girls’ Club, Breakfast Optimist Club, Love Civic Center, Lamar Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Lamar County, Habitat for Humanity and as chairman of the PJC Annual Fund. His influence in the lives of others has had a positive impact on generation. His approach to service is outstanding, as evidenced by his resume and his love for the community in which he calls home.
Fisher has served in numerous key leadership positions for years. He is the senior pastor of New Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Grant, Oklahoma. Since 2003, Fisher has served on the Paris ISD Board of Trustees with a longstanding role as board president. His years of service in the City of Paris includes his career with the Kimberly Clark Corporation, his service for 16 years on the Paris City Council, board appointments by Gov. Ann Richards, as president of the Texas Conference of Black Mayors, his service through the Boys’ and Girls’ Club and at Maxey Funeral Home. His love for Lamar County has been shown through his support of our youth and their families educationally and spiritually.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will fund a scholarship or charity of the honorees choice in their honor.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased from a St. Paul Baptist Church member, or by calling Jerry Mathis at 903-366-1756 or online at www.bit.ly/livinglegendsbanquet2023.
