St. Paul Baptist Church will hold the 2023 Living Legends and Scholarship Banquet on Saturday, at 6 p.m., in the church.

This semiformal evening celebration will honor Kenneth Webb and the Rev. George Fisher. The event’s honorees set examples of leadership that will be recognized at the ceremoney. The banquet’s mission is to showcase homegrown heroes in an ever-changing world and impact others through scholarship and or charitable contributions.

