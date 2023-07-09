Coffee With Cops set for Thursday
The Paris Police Department has slated a Coffee with Cops event Thursday at Paris Coffee Company, 201 N. Collegiate Drive, from 8 to 11 a.m.,
Citizens of Paris are invited to join Paris department officers in an informal setting at Paris Coffee Company for a coffee and a Danish and for the opportunity to build relationships and discuss community issues.
Traffic switch scheduled for Monday on Fannin County roadway
Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced a traffic switch for travelers using State Highway 34 in Fannin County, near Lake Ralph Hall.
At 9 a.m., Monday all traffic on SH 34 will permanently shift from existing lanes to the new bridge lanes, both north- and south-bound, officials said. The new bridge is between Ladonia and Honey Grove, Texas.
While the switch is made, contractor crews will direct traffic with flagging. Travelers should be prepared to stop temporarily, if necessary.
Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.
For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or 903-737-9213.
Sam Bell Maxey House to host Water Balloon Fest for children Saturday
The Sam Bell Maxey State Historic Site, 812 S. Church St, in Paris, will hold a Water Balloon Fest for children of all ages from 10 to 11 a.m., July 15. Visitors can beat the heat with water balloon races and sprinkler fun on the site’s lawns and finish the event with yard games after everyone dries off.
Tropical Sno will be on site for visitors to purchase snow cones, but the event itself is free.
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit www.visitsbmh.com.
Blossom schedules bulky item pickup for Saturday
A bulky item pickup for residents of Blossom has been scheduled for Saturday.
This service, to be provided by the city’s trash contractor, is in addition to the residential polycart pickup each Friday and is included in your monthly trash pickup service charge. The contractor will use larger trucks and will pick up following these guidelines: Bulky items should be placed at curbside and shall be limited to three (3) large items: i.e, one water heater, one couch and/or one bundle of limbs (tied together and no more than four (4) feet in length).
The contractor Will not pick up construction debris, tires or refrigerated items that do not have discharge certificates.
The city encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity for disposal of items that are too large for weekly polycart pickup. This service is provided four times each year, in the months of January, April, July and October. Pickup will begin early on Saturday morning.
