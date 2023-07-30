Paris ISD to continue free meals for all students
The Paris Independent School District has announced it will operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-24 school year.
All Paris ISD Schools are qualified to operate the CEP and will serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals. This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators, and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
