Country singer to hold album release show
Local country singer Philip Nance is scheduled to hold an album release concert in celebration of his recently-released debut album “Last Call.”
Three bands are expected to perform, with Cody Paul kicking things off musically, and Austin Seals and Nance following, according to an advertisement.
The concert is expected to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo Joe’s Pub, 3338 N.E. Loop 286.
Texas comedian onstage at Tower City Comedy
Dallas-based comedian CJ Starr is expected to perform at a local comedy club, along with local talent.
“See Alli Prescott take the stage for the very first time in downtown Paris Texas!” Tower City Comedy wrote on social media. “This show will sell out so get your tickets early.”
Starr has appeared on Fox’s short-lived comedy showcase “Laughs” and has written for Apple TV+ and has performed at The Odd Ball Comedy Festival and Gilda’s Laughfest, among others, according to his biography.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday at Tower City Comedy, 12 First St. NE
