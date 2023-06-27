ham radio.JPG

Mark Johnson, the vice president of the Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club, talks with another ham radio operator in Alabama during the club’s participation in the American Radio Relay League Field Day operation over a 24-hour period that began Saturday at 1 p.m., under the pavilion at the Paris Sports Complex.

Members of the Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club gathered at 1 p.m. Saturday under the pavilion at the Paris Sports Complex to test their ability to communicate and have a little fun for 24 hours.

The drill is an American Radio Relay League Field Day operation. It is an annual event which connects ham radio operators locally, regionally, statewide and nationally, according to a news release from the Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

