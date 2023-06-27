Members of the Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club gathered at 1 p.m. Saturday under the pavilion at the Paris Sports Complex to test their ability to communicate and have a little fun for 24 hours.
The drill is an American Radio Relay League Field Day operation. It is an annual event which connects ham radio operators locally, regionally, statewide and nationally, according to a news release from the Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club.
“The object of the ARRL field day is to work as many stations as possible throughout North America,” Mark Johnson, the vice-president of the club, said. “A premium is placed on developing skills to operate in less than ideal conditions to meet the challenges of emergency situations.”
In those emergency situations, standard means of communications can fail and that is where ham radio operators come into play.
The news release said it is in those situations that ham operators’ skills can be employed.
Ham operators have the training, licensing and know how to help out when other forms of communications fail, according to the news release.
The Red River group maintained their communications around the country for 24 hours from their set up at the sports complex.
But it wasn’t all work during the period.
“Also, it’s just plain fun to send a signal out and see who you can talk to,” Johnson said.
The club meets regularly on the third Saturday of the month in High Cotton restaurant at 10 a.m.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
