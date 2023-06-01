With her high school education behind her, Trinity Christian Academy’s salutatorian for 2023 is building her future on her artwork.
“I plan on furthering my art business,” said Tiffany Loewen. “I have been drawing since I was four.”
She said her art work has come a long way since then.
“It took time to develop the artistic talent I have now,” she said. “I do a lot of portraits and I do custom sketches.”
While artwork has always been part of her life, her favorite subject during her school days was math.
“I always liked the challenge of it and I thought the equations were fun to do,” she said.
She said her parents helped her build her drive to succeed in school and in her artwork.
“My parents always encouraged me to do my best and I always tried to better my scores,” she said. “Grades were always important to me. I wanted to achieve the highest grades so I always tried to do my best in school.”
In her address to her fellow classmates, she urged them to do their best in life and told them it was up to them to be the best they could be.
“I said, how you respond to the storms in your life defines you as a person,” she said of her speech to the Class of 2023.
She said she will always fondly remember her days at the academy.
“It helped me prepare for what life presents me,” she said. “It will always be a sweet memory and I will always look back on those days.”
