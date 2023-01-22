Lone Star Ag Credit is currently accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors in the class of 2023.
“We are looking forward to awarding another group of deserving high school seniors with college scholarships this year,” said Joe Hayman, Lone Star Ag Credit chief executive officer. “It is inspiring to see applicants’ demonstration of leadership and enthusiasm regarding their agricultural endeavors.”
Lone Star will award six graduating seniors a $2,500 scholarship in 2023. In addition, each 4-H club or FFA Chapter where recipients are a member, will receive $500.
The scholarship application is currently open, and applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 17, 2023. Winners will be contacted in May.
Lone Star Ag Credit provides financing for rural land, country homes, agribusinesses, livestock, agricultural equipment, and operating expenses. The rural lender is headquartered in Fort Worth and has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco, and Weatherford.
