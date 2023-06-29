With songs about dragons sleeping in dirt, pony neighs, an accident prone owl and rabbit ears, William Parker, a Texas native who now lives in Connecticut, entertained children in a singalong last week as part of the Paris Public Library’s summer children’s entertainment series.
The show delighted children as they danced and shouted to Parker’s prompts as songs he had written and one that he made up on the spot from the childrens’ suggestions.
Williams performed outdoors on the library grounds and in one of the songs, told the kids to believe he was a dragon.
”I left home when I was only 95 for a dragon well that’s barely alive. I moved to the village, and out of a cave where I learned to speak and I learned to bathe. Yeah, dragon dragon dragon … “ he sang to the kids’ delight.
After the song he praised the kids for helping him out and asked them to get to know the people around them.
“I think everyone’s doing such a good job. We all deserve a high five,” he said. “So, turn to somebody near you and give them a high five. Tell them you’re cool. You’re great. You’re awesome. I’m glad you’re here.”
He then wondered something out loud.
“Sometimes, I really want to give a high five, but I’m the only person around,” he said, “If you’re all by yourself do you think you would give yourself a high five?”
Later in the program, he asked kids what their favorite animal was.
The children yelled elephant, dog, cow, kitty, cheetah, pony and others.
“OK, my friends. I’m wondering if you all can guess what my favorite animal is?” he said, apparently forgetting he had just placed bunny ears on his head.
“A bunny. How do you know it was a bunny? Bunny ears, y’all?” he queried.
Then said, “These are human ears. Are you talking about? On my head? What bunny ears on my head?”
He felt the top of his head and said, “I do have bunny ears on.”
The kids then used their fingers to put on their own bunny ears as he sang a song about bunnies.
A later song was about a little owl who kept falling out of the tree.
Did the owl need glasses, or was he just a baby or simply not paying attention, Parker sang.
“It popped off its head, I was about to freak out,” he sang. “But then a mouse crawled out instead,” to the surprise of some of the kids.
Toward the end of the show, Parker told the kids he wanted them to give him some help in writing a brand new song.
“The next song hasn’t been written yet. It does not currently exist. And I’m gonna make it up right now,” he told the audience. “But I need ideas for what the song should be about.”
Kids shouted out toilets, food, elephants, dinosaurs, rainforest, spaghetti and chainsaw fish.
“One day there was a dinosaur whose name was Bob Taco. Bob Taco Bell dinosaur. Well, he had a favorite food. Bob Taco loves to eat this food,” he sang.
He managed to compose a song using everything the kids gave including the mysterious chainsaw fish.
“We were happy to have Parker back in Paris. He’s been here three or four times. So we’re happy to have him back,” Library Director Connie Lawman said. “He’s a great entertainer for all ages.”
Parker has been putting on shows for children around the country since 2012.
He said he got into doing the shows for youngsters kind of by accident.
“I just realized a lot of the songs I was writing already could be good for kids,” he said. “So then I decided to write songs for kids on purpose.”
The summer programming continues July 14 when The Creature Teacher zoo crew members plan to make an appearance in the library at 11 a.m.
“They’re awesome. They’re going to bring a baby kangaroos to the library,” Lawman said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
