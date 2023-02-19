An Oklahoma man was careflighted to a Texas hospital following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hugo.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of the Hugo Police Department, according to a press release.
A Hugo police officer observed a man known to have a felony warrant for his arrest walking near South E Street and West Rosewood Street, according to a news release.
The officer attempted to arrest the man when a struggle occurred, and the man fled on foot, according to the release.
Another officer located the man, who then began firing a weapon at officers while still fleeing on foot, according to the release.
The man was shot by one of the officers during a brief exchange of gunfire, according to a press release.
He was transported to Choctaw Memorial Hospital in Hugo before being flown to a hospital in Dallas, according to a press release.
The man’s identity and condition have not been released as of press time.
His charges were also unclear at press time.
No other injuries were reported, according to a press release.
Upon completion of the OBSI’s investigation, agents will submit a report to the office of the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether to file charges against the officer, according to a press release.
A woman who answered the phone at the Hugo Police Department deferred all questions to the OSBI.
Calls to the OSBI were not returned by press time.
