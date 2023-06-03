A Lamar County man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender for the second time after he admitted living at a Paris motel since late last year.
Jonathan Isaac Alwardt, 30, of Paris was held Saturday on a bond totaling $20,000 for a warrant charging him with failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register annually with a previous conviction.
The man admitted to an officer to living at the motel since before last Christmas, according to an affidavit.
He was arrested at 3:20 p.m. May 2 by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and confined at the Lamar County Jail, according to jail records.
The Texas Public Sex Offender registry showed the man’s risk level as moderate.
Alwardt has an annual registration requirement, and his last registry with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office was at an address outside Paris, according to an affidavit.
Sex offenders are required to report any address change at least seven days prior to moving and reregistering within seven days after the relocation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
He pled guilty and was convicted of the same offense on Oct. 20, 2015, according to court records, and sentenced to four years in state prison.
In 2011, Alwardt pled guilty to sexual assault of a child after he had sex with a 14-year-old girl throughout a holiday weekend, according to an affidavit and court records.
He pled guilty and was sentenced to three years in the Joe F. Gurney Unit near Palestine, Texas, for sexually assaulting the child, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records.
Enhanced to a second-degree felony for being a repeat offender, Alwardt faces between two and 20 years in prison if convicted of failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.