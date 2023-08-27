A Powderly man is behind bars after he was arrested and charged with failing to register as a sex offender, according to jail records.
Clifford Ray Smith, 47, of Powderly, was held Saturday at Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $20,000 for a warrant charging him with failing to register as a sex offender with a habitual offender enhancement, according to jail records.
He is required to register as a sex offender annually for the remainder of his life due to two 2008 convictions of attempted rape and aggravated burglary with intent to commit a felony in Tennessee, according to the Texas Sex Offender Registry website.
As part of his conditions as a sex offender, Smith must notify the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office within seven days of any employment changes, which he had not done for at least four months, according to an affidavit.
A Lamar County deputy went to a home July 19 on County Road 34980 for a sex offender compliance check and did not locate Smith, according to an affidavit.
The same deputy went to a residence Thursday in the 500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2648 to check Smith’s whereabouts, where the man’s mother confirmed he was at the home, according to an LCSO arrest report.
He was arrested at 12:02 p.m. and transported to the county jail without issues, according to jail records.
Paris police investigate burglary of business
Paris police investigated a burglarized business at 7:21 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue, according to police records.
Someone entered the business and stole a large amount of food while also vandalizing the company by breaking electronic equipment, defacing work areas and taking cash from the premises, according to a press release.
There are suspects and the investigation is ongoing, according to a press release.
Man arrested for marijuana and a firearm
Paris police officers responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of 23rd Street SE Thursday afternoon.
The first officer on scene observed a vehicle leaving the area which matched the suspect vehicle description. The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with six individuals, some of whom attempted to exit the vehicle. The officer held the suspect(s) until backup arrived. The six were then detained for safety purposes.
One of the individuals was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as a .45 caliber handgun.
Otis Ray Brown was arrested for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
One man arrested on Red River County warrants
At 2:54 p.m. Thursday, a Paris police officer was summoned to the adult probation office where he took custody of Amarious Gill.
Gill had warrants from the Red River County Sheriff’s Office for terroristic threats and tampering./fabricating evidence, a felony. He was booked and transported to County Jail.
One man arrested after attempted burglary
At 10:30 p.m.Thursday, officers received a report of an attempted burglary in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue. It was found that the suspect, Rendon Cade Langston, had attempted to break into a vehicle on the parking lot but had been stopped by the owner.
Langston left the scene but was stopped by officers in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue where he was found to be in possession of marijuana in his vehicle. Langson had also thrown a small baggie of marijuana out of the vehicle prior to the stop. This was located as well.
Langston had, in the back seat of his vehicle, a hammer which had been described as being used in the attempted burglary of the vehicle reported initially. He was arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument (the hammer), tampering/fabricating evidence and possession of marijuana.
Calls For Service: Paris police officer made 11 traffic stops, five adult arrests and answered 116 calls for service Thursday.
